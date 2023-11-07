Steve Kornacki: Governor's race in Kentucky could be very close

Joe: Biden has been underestimated his entire life; he’s being underestimated now10:14
- Now Playing
Steve Kornacki: Governor's race in Kentucky could be very close08:45
- UP NEXT
John Kirby: Humanitarian pauses are something we should be considering06:24
Senate Republicans to meet over Tuberville's military holds00:55
Joyce Vance: If Trump team trying to provoke the judge, the strategy failed06:17
Trump's testimony Monday did nothing to help his case, says analyst08:41
It is time for a new conservative legal movement: Legal summit tackles threats of MAGA movement08:05
Young people want to feel good about their president and country, says pollster09:40
'Universities need to step up': Students say what's happening at schools isn't free speech06:03
Trump arrives in court ahead of fraud trial testimony01:20
'This is part of the problem': Mika has a question for publisher of Mark Meadows' book01:27
Author Tracy K. Smith thinks with her ancestors in new book09:20
Son of Hamas founder 'unequivocally' denounces antisemitism07:07
‘Simply put, he wants revenge’03:57
‘The poll is a useful warning to Democrats’04:00
House Republican won’t say 2020 election was not stolen03:32
What to watch for as Trump testifies in his $250M civil fraud trial04:37
Jon Meacham: I don’t think Biden is on trial; I think we are. This is a test of citizenship05:19
Heilemann: Some Democratic voters don’t see Trump as an existential threat…yet04:04
'Sam's been talking nonstop, and boy has it burned him': FTX founder faces 115 years in prison03:10
Joe: Biden has been underestimated his entire life; he’s being underestimated now10:14
- Now Playing
Steve Kornacki: Governor's race in Kentucky could be very close08:45
- UP NEXT
John Kirby: Humanitarian pauses are something we should be considering06:24
Senate Republicans to meet over Tuberville's military holds00:55
Joyce Vance: If Trump team trying to provoke the judge, the strategy failed06:17
Trump's testimony Monday did nothing to help his case, says analyst08:41
Play All