Speaker Johnson won't be Speaker much longer if we don't get Israel aid, says House Dem

‘How ridiculous’: Joe reacts to Trump campaign’s defense of ‘vermin’ comment09:27
- Now Playing
Speaker Johnson won't be Speaker much longer if we don't get Israel aid, says House Dem08:44
- UP NEXT
How the fight for reproductive rights is gaining momentum07:34
Inflation flat in October; why that's good news03:03
No more Mattis, no more John Kelly: Jonathan Karl says second Trump term would have loyalists16:47
‘We have heard nothing at all’: Family fights for return of son abducted by Hamas14:35
Steve Bannon says Trump a 'badass,' and 'world fears him' in final 'Circus'11:32
100,000 people expected in D.C. for 'March for Israel'04:24
'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' is inspired by the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal05:14
"We are sleepwalking towards authoritarianism," says scholar who studies democracy07:22
Efforts continue to rally U.S. support for Ukrainian aid07:48
TSA administrator predicts record travel year, warns of shutdown impact06:53
'The math is on the side of the aliens': New book looks at inside story of UFOs06:26
Republicans continue to fight themselves on a shutdown, says House member06:57
On Veterans Day, Trump pledges to root out 'vermin' if given a second term08:21
Biden campaign uses Trump's own words against him in new ad10:16
Former British PM returns to government03:06
Trump calls Nancy Pelosi 'crazed lunatic,' continues to joke about her husband's assault06:24
Bob Woodward: In our national interest to make sure Ukraine War goes well12:32
Vets town halls give veterans the chance to share their stories09:24
‘How ridiculous’: Joe reacts to Trump campaign’s defense of ‘vermin’ comment09:27
- Now Playing
Speaker Johnson won't be Speaker much longer if we don't get Israel aid, says House Dem08:44
- UP NEXT
How the fight for reproductive rights is gaining momentum07:34
Inflation flat in October; why that's good news03:03
No more Mattis, no more John Kelly: Jonathan Karl says second Trump term would have loyalists16:47
‘We have heard nothing at all’: Family fights for return of son abducted by Hamas14:35
Play All