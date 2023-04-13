IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Senator predicts more action at federal, state level on gun violence

11:33

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., joins Morning Joe to discuss the effort for gun reform in the wake of a string of recent mass shootings and why he predicts more action at the state and federal level. Sen. Murphy also discusses reproductive rights and the leaker of U.S. secret documents.April 13, 2023

