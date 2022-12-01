IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Senator Baldwin: Passing of marriage bill unthinkable 'just a decade ago'

10:10

Democratic Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin join Morning Joe discuss the verdict in the Oath Keepers trial, the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, the U.S. economy and the likelihood of the Senate passing a bill to avert a U.S. rail strike.Dec. 1, 2022

