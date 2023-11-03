'Effort to slow down fighting' critical: Secy. Blinken to push for a brief 'pause' 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel on Friday with plans to press the Israeli government for brief 'pauses' in fighting to allow humanitarian aid and hostage releases. With Gaza City encircled, Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifying and casualties rising, Blinken seeks a way to halt the violence amid fears of a wider war in the region. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reports the latest from the ground. Nov. 3, 2023