    Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson

    07:58
Morning Joe

Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson

07:58

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on whether to move Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Senate floor on the anniversary of MLK's assassination, and the Rev. Al Sharpton joins Morning Joe to discuss the historical significance.April 4, 2022

    Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson

    07:58
