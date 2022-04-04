Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson
07:58
Share this -
copied
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on whether to move Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Senate floor on the anniversary of MLK's assassination, and the Rev. Al Sharpton joins Morning Joe to discuss the historical significance.April 4, 2022
Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide as shocking images of casualties surface
07:49
Trump goes after the 'Big 12' GOP incumbents for the midterms
09:37
'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality'
07:08
Lithuania cuts off all gas ties with Russia
07:13
Now Playing
Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson
07:58
UP NEXT
Can Ukrainian army continue its counter-offensive?