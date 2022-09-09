IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  

Morning Joe

Reproductive rights has galvanized Michigan voters, says House member

08:55

Michigan voters this fall will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in a constitutional amendment after the state's Supreme Court directed election officials to put the measure on the ballot. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Adrienne Elrod join Morning Joe to discuss.Sept. 9, 2022

