    Premature deliveries a side effect of the war in Ukraine

Morning Joe

Premature deliveries a side effect of the war in Ukraine

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many Ukrainian women have been forced to give birth in places they would have never expected, from subway stations to bomb shelters.April 26, 2022

