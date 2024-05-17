IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Key takeaways from Day 18 of Trump's hush money trial 

GOP’s MAGA hangover continues: Trump brings Veepstakes to his criminal trial
May 17, 202410:23
  • Now Playing

    GOP’s MAGA hangover continues: Trump brings Veepstakes to his criminal trial

    10:23
  • UP NEXT

    Trump trial ends with incriminating testimony from star witness - see Melber’s breakdown

    11:54

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 15

    18:42

  • How Trump might lose his 2nd straight election: Biden corners him into new debate rules

    11:11

  • Trump trial prosecutors prepare to rest their case after Michael Cohen’s stunning testimony

    07:30

  • Trump trial ends with smoking guns and Veepstake cameos: Trump ‘pulling strings’

    08:38

  • ‘He held back’: Kristy Greenburg predicts Trump’s lawyer will do better on Day 2 of Michael Cohen’s cross-examination

    04:58

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 14

    20:25

  • Mortifying: Trump VP hopefuls flock to porn payment trial

    08:33

  • Trump trial ends with 'f-bombs': Cohen pressed in tirades against 'mob boss Trump'

    11:51

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 13

    30:49

  • ‘Nixon’s ghost’: Trump haunted by ex-fixer’s testimony that could send him to jail

    05:28

  • 'Rat': Mob shadow hangs over Cohen flipping on Trump

    11:46

  • Trump trial ending with bombshell: Fixer nails Trump with 'just do it' evidence

    11:23

  • Evidence bomb goes off: Star witness Cohen pins porn payment on Trump

    07:44

  • Go to jail: Trump vet Steve Bannon going to jail as Trump awaits verdict

    02:51

  • Paper trail to jail? Trump loses mistrial bid and braces as D.A. about to 'rest case'

    08:51

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 9

    19:52

  • Obama called it: How advocacy beat ‘hits' in Kendrick, Drake battle

    12:05

  • MAGA prison fears?: Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump’s lawyers on the stand

    07:46

The Beat with Ari

GOP’s MAGA hangover continues: Trump brings Veepstakes to his criminal trial

10:23

Top Republicans flocked to Donald Trump's trial. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Trump’s criminal trial and his hold on the GOP. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    GOP’s MAGA hangover continues: Trump brings Veepstakes to his criminal trial

    10:23
  • UP NEXT

    Trump trial ends with incriminating testimony from star witness - see Melber’s breakdown

    11:54

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 15

    18:42

  • How Trump might lose his 2nd straight election: Biden corners him into new debate rules

    11:11

  • Trump trial prosecutors prepare to rest their case after Michael Cohen’s stunning testimony

    07:30

  • Trump trial ends with smoking guns and Veepstake cameos: Trump ‘pulling strings’

    08:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All