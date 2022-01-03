NYT: After four killings, Pennsylvania state trooper is still on the job

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Eric Adams: During this difficult time, I'm ready to lead the city forward11:35
Why it is and isn't about the cheese: Why we all want to speak with the manager05:16
'It was terrifying; I'm not gonna lie": Rescued tram passenger recalls NYE ordeal05:31
NYT: After four killings, Pennsylvania state trooper is still on the job07:07
Trump bears 'great deal' of responsibility for Jan. 6 riot, 43 percent say in poll10:15
A 2021 Thank You to the Morning Joe crew01:27
'Raise a Fist, Take a Knee' looks at race and the 'illusion of progress' in sports08:54
Education Secretary: Students deserve the opportunity to be in the classroom05:16
Nurse and flight attendant unions push back on new CDC guidelines08:07
Ghislaine Maxwell was at center of Epstein's ecosystem, says journalist06:13
Dr. Osterholm: Number of cases set to rise dramatically over next three to four weeks10:01
'You feel the urgency': NYT looks back at the Year in Pictures08:02
Mike Tirico: John Madden made the color commentator the star of the show08:03
How John Madden left an impression on sports and culture05:47
Stacey Abrams: Voting rights isn't a partisan issue; it's about patriotism09:19
CDC Director: We want you to isolate when you're maximally infectious10:36
Claire McCaskill: Harry Reid was really good at getting things done in Congress09:07
'Earth Emergency' looks at the impact of climate change08:31
The paradoxes of Eric Adams, incoming NYC mayor06:16
Can current testing shortage be traced back to start of Biden WH?08:09
NYT: After four killings, Pennsylvania state trooper is still on the job07:07
In recent NYT reporting, Kim Barker details how a Pennsylvania state trooper was returned to duty following three investigations by his own agency and with a fourth inquiry underway.Jan. 3, 2022
