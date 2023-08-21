New Iowa poll: Trump commands strong lead over DeSantis, despite indictments

The first 2024 Iowa poll by NBC News and the Des Moines Register reveals that 42% of likely Republican caucusgoers say Trump is their first choice out of 14 different GOP presidential candidates, while 19% pick DeSantis. This advantage is driven by strong support from Republicans and evangelicals, with 65% not believing Trump committed serious crimes despite indictments. Steve Kornacki joins Morning Joe from the big board to break the numbers down.Aug. 21, 2023