Judge rules Fani Willis can remain on Trump Georgia case — if Nathan Wade steps down

Judge rules Fani Willis can remain on Trump Georgia case if Wade is removed
March 15, 2024

Morning Joe

Judge rules Fani Willis can remain on Trump Georgia case if Wade is removed

01:29

A Georgia judge has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can remain on the racketeering case against former President Trump if special counsel Nathan Wade removes himself.March 15, 2024

