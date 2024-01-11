IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe: Trump made an incredible political mistake last night

During a Wednesday evening town hall on Fox News, former President Trump continued to brag about terminating Roe v. Wade while in office. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's town hall and why his remarks on Roe v. Wade was a gift to the Biden campaign.Jan. 11, 2024

