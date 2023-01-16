IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rev. Al: Martin Luther King Day isn't a day to take off; it's a day to take on

    12:45
  • Now Playing

    Joe to GOP: You need to start winning elections again, grow up

    08:33
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warnock: Nobody will silence me on the issue of voting rights

    07:47

  • Martin Luther King III: We must quadruple our efforts to realize my parents' dream

    05:41

  • More Americans are 'die-hard' NFL fans over other sports, polling shows

    04:07

  • Jeremy Bash: The two special counsels will analyze differences in Biden, Trump doc handling

    12:45

  • How an email led to Rosie Perez joining 'Your Honor'

    08:11

  • 'Hundreds of lives will be saved': Illinois governor signs semiautomatic weapons ban

    07:04

  • Bob Woodward: The intent is really important in Biden docs

    07:57

  • Test of character is how you handle mistakes, House member on Biden docs

    06:46

  • Steve Rattner: Inflation easing but food prices continue to be an issue

    05:14

  • Paul Ryan says GOP is moving past Trump, yet McCarthy still caught in Trump's grip

    06:57

  • GOP downplayed classified documents until the shoe was on the other foot

    02:53

  • Chuck Rosenberg: Investigations of Trump, Biden necessary but a special counsel is not

    06:32

  • Top prosecutor who investigated Trump has new targets

    08:18

  • 'I have a real commitment to oversight': Rep. Porter on her bid for Senate

    06:01

  • Actress, activist Yara Shahidi set to attend Forbes 30/50 Summit

    06:33

  • Cleanup efforts underway across California as state braces for more storms

    03:22

  • Rep. Mace: George Santos should resign, but obviously he won't

    11:28

  • John Kelly was 'terrified' by aspects of Trump, says Michael Schmidt

    09:03

Morning Joe

Joe to GOP: You need to start winning elections again, grow up

08:33

Some Republicans are seizing on a new talking point following a report the Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering new regulations around gas stoves, given growing concerns over indoor pollutants. The Morning Joe panel discusses how Republicans are using the talking point and why it won't work.Jan. 16, 2023

  • Rev. Al: Martin Luther King Day isn't a day to take off; it's a day to take on

    12:45
  • Now Playing

    Joe to GOP: You need to start winning elections again, grow up

    08:33
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Warnock: Nobody will silence me on the issue of voting rights

    07:47

  • Martin Luther King III: We must quadruple our efforts to realize my parents' dream

    05:41

  • More Americans are 'die-hard' NFL fans over other sports, polling shows

    04:07

  • Jeremy Bash: The two special counsels will analyze differences in Biden, Trump doc handling

    12:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All