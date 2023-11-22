IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Israel and Hamas agree to hostage deal, pause in fighting

06:33

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a breakthrough deal to release 50 women and children who were kidnapped and held in Gaza, a potentially landmark agreement that will also involve a four-day pause in fighting, the delivery of hundreds of aid trucks, and the release of Palestinian women and children held by Israel. NBC News' Chief Foreign Correspondent Keir Simmons reports.Nov. 22, 2023

