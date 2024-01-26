'Is this going to be the deepfake election?': Analyzing AI's potential influence on 2024

New Hampshire Attorney General's Office investigates an AI-generated robo call impersonating President Biden, urging voters to skip the Democratic primary. Chris Krebs, President of Pinnacle One and former DHS cybersecurity director, joins Morning Joe to discuss the ease of creating such deepfakes and the challenges of tracking down those responsible, while also highlighting the growing threat of AI in election-related misinformation campaigns.Jan. 26, 2024