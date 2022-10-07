IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How a fired professor's example shows what's wrong with academia

How a fired professor's example shows what's wrong with academia

Top organic chemistry professor Maitland Jones lost his annual contract teaching job at NYU after students claimed his class was too hard. Journalist Jill Filipovic joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 7, 2022

