How a fired professor's example shows what's wrong with academia

DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report02:29
- Now Playing
How a fired professor's example shows what's wrong with academia07:00
- UP NEXT
Makeup legend Bobbi Brown: 'I don't regret anything'08:14
Tom Ricks: The civil rights movement had the moral authority12:38
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy05:33
Why America is history's 'most successful failing state'06:01
Why OPEC+ decision is 'a slap in the face' to Biden08:28
Unveiling the new 50 Over 50 List06:08
William Shattner: We are aware of the awe and wonder of the universe09:53
Kris Jenner: The boundaries others have set for us are imaginary09:08
Republicans have opposed our plan to fix immigration, says House member10:23
Secret Service under fire again following VP Kamala Harris' motorcade accident01:01
Hoda Kotb: It gets greater later in life08:53
Michael Steele: GOP support for Walker busts the party's family values lie06:27
Joe: A good thing Biden, DeSantis worked together in Florida after Ian05:55
Biden approval up in new polling, and inflation remains a top issue07:41
What could be next in the Georgia race and will it matter?08:33
Why Rep. Cheney will go down as a titan of 'leadership and integrity'04:34
Are most voters focused on 'pocketbook issues' over abstract ideas?03:20
Book tells how Obama decided to sing 'Amazing Grace' in Charleston07:04
DOJ said to believe Trump has more documents: Report02:29
- Now Playing
How a fired professor's example shows what's wrong with academia07:00
- UP NEXT
Makeup legend Bobbi Brown: 'I don't regret anything'08:14
Tom Ricks: The civil rights movement had the moral authority12:38
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy05:33
Why America is history's 'most successful failing state'06:01
Play All