IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Georgia grand jury completes Trump election investigation; what happens now?

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    House Republicans vote to cut IRS funding

    08:30
  • UP NEXT

    Brendan Fraser 'comes back in a storm' says 'The Whale' director

    03:54

  • 'The Territory' looks at deforestation in the Amazon

    04:02

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: C-SPAN, Google, Richcession, car loans

    07:47

  • Biden marks first visit to U.S.-Mexico border

    03:34

  • Migrants outside El Paso church arrested by border agents

    05:21

  • Why Rep. Jeffries is the real winner of the GOP's infighting

    09:25

  • Putin's last gasp is dividing us, says senator after recent Kyiv trip

    05:47

  • 'Being there was a great honor': Arizona Republican receives presidential medal

    08:26

  • Hawley is a 'fraud and a coward', says Democratic challenger

    08:28

  • Joe: I am very nervous about these isolationist House 'radicals'

    05:04

  • ‘We’re likely in for a long week’: House expected to vote on new rules package

    04:21

  • 400 arrested as supporters of ex-President Bolsonaro storm Brazil government buildings

    10:01

  • Remembering Teddy Balkind

    01:03

  • Is this the last gasp of Trumpism?

    11:06

  • Michigan Secretary of State to receive Presidential Citizens Medal

    05:29

  • Sen. Stabenow: It's important to me to know when to pass the torch

    04:43

  • 'We gave it everything we had': Capitol officer reflects on January 6

    05:43

  • Joe: Right now, McCarthy is negotiating against himself

    09:32

Morning Joe

House Republicans vote to cut IRS funding

08:30

The Hill's Mychael Schnell joins Morning Joe to discuss the start of the new Congress and how Republicans are using their first day at work.Jan. 10, 2023

  • Georgia grand jury completes Trump election investigation; what happens now?

    08:14
  • Now Playing

    House Republicans vote to cut IRS funding

    08:30
  • UP NEXT

    Brendan Fraser 'comes back in a storm' says 'The Whale' director

    03:54

  • 'The Territory' looks at deforestation in the Amazon

    04:02

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: C-SPAN, Google, Richcession, car loans

    07:47

  • Biden marks first visit to U.S.-Mexico border

    03:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All