Republicans 'unabashed' about shutting down government, says Rep. Neguse

As Congressional lawmakers return from a 45-day recess with only 12 days to fund the government, chaos and confusion continue. House Republicans, led by the extreme wing, reject prior compromises, leaving the Congress at the risk of a government shutdown. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) joins Morning Joe to weigh in on the extreme influence of the far-right within the House Republican caucus, warning about the 'cataclysmic' consequences a shutdown would have on the American economy and citizens.July 31, 2023