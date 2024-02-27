Gov. Whitmer: 'Elections are always close in Michigan, this year will be no different.'

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich), co-chair for Biden-Harris 2024, joins Morning Joe to discusses Michigan's critical role in the primaries, emphasizing the state's diverse electorate and the potential influence of Arab American voters' protest over the Israel-Hamas conflict handling and the "raw and it is genuine pain" people are feeling. She highlights key campaign issues including reproductive rights, economic improvements, and the need for community engagement ahead of the November election.Feb. 27, 2024