IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Texts from leaders of DHS from around Jan. 6 have been deleted: WaPo

    04:12

  • Jon Stewart: GOP using false talking point on veterans health bill

    11:40

  • House member: Russia still determined to take as much of Ukraine as possible

    08:11

  • Steve Rattner: A substantial chance we have 'some kind of recession at some point'

    10:45

  • McFaul: Viktor Bout is a bad guy, but swap for Griner, Whelan serves U.S. interests

    05:47

  • Jonathan Lemire: How Republicans used the Big Lie as cover

    04:26

  • 'A complicated, confusing economy'

    05:47

  • Polarization a concern for majority of voters in new polling

    04:56

  • Maryland Democrat cites 'unparalleled coalition' as reason for primary win

    10:39

  • Speeches never given get their due in 'Undelivered'

    07:50

  • 'A massive temporary victory': Sen. Manchin announces deal on reconciliation package

    04:57

  • Biden 'incredibly encouraged' by deal on reconciliation package: WH

    11:33

  • Jonathan Lemire on new details from 'The Big Lie'

    07:17

  • Why we'll miss the 'Deep State' when it's gone

    06:11

  • Fed prepares another rate increase to fight inflation

    06:42

  • DOJ more keenly looking, asking about Donald Trump: Washington Post reporter

    08:34

  • Man who assaulted Capitol police on Jan. 6 gets five years in prison

    01:59

  • Sen. Coons: I have confidence in Attorney General Garland

    06:11

  • Why Republicans should follow Cheney and Hogan's lead

    07:17

  • QAnon candidates are losing but their ideas are spreading, argues writer

    02:41

Morning Joe

GOP struggles to gain a foothold in Pennsylvania

07:26

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman is leading Republican Mehmet Oz in the state's Senate race by 11 points, according to new Fox News polling. The Morning Joe panel discusses the struggle GOP candidates are having in the state.July 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Texts from leaders of DHS from around Jan. 6 have been deleted: WaPo

    04:12

  • Jon Stewart: GOP using false talking point on veterans health bill

    11:40

  • House member: Russia still determined to take as much of Ukraine as possible

    08:11

  • Steve Rattner: A substantial chance we have 'some kind of recession at some point'

    10:45

  • McFaul: Viktor Bout is a bad guy, but swap for Griner, Whelan serves U.S. interests

    05:47

  • Jonathan Lemire: How Republicans used the Big Lie as cover

    04:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All