IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Danny Cevallos: The Dominion, Fox case was always going to settle

    08:53
  • Now Playing

    'It's vindication': Georgia secretary of state on Fox, Dominion settlement

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis ups his feud against Disney and Trump goes after DeSantis

    06:58

  • Will Dominion, Fox settlement impact coverage of 2024 election and outcome?

    09:56

  • Joe on the Dominion, Fox lawsuit: This is an American tragedy

    03:29

  • Eugene Robinson: Clarence Thomas is just laughing at us

    06:06

  • Why Republicans are making it clear they're against replacing Sen. Feinstein

    04:31

  • Jordan Klepper interviews AOC, appeals to George Santos to stop by 'Daily Show'

    09:16

  • Doctors told Florida women her fetus wouldn't survive, and she was still denied abortion

    10:51

  • Mika Brzezinski: Republicans want to hide behind old, overused stigma on abortion

    03:18

  • Petro Poroshenko: Ukrainian armed forces are motivated

    05:58

  • Trump once called for death penalty for Central Park Five, now one is running for office

    05:34

  • Why remote work is getting harder to find

    07:03

  • Gov. DeSantis makes his next move in a political battle against Disney

    06:18

  • House GOP brings circus to New York with hearing on crime

    07:08

  • Bill Clinton: 'We need to start talking across this divide' 

    05:41

  • Despite indictment, Trump's support base stands firm

    09:08

  • Michigan Senator on Gun Control: "It's all about political will"

    07:08

  • After 35 years, 'Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway. 

    07:50

  • National Urban League's annual report reveals alarming rise in hate crimes

    07:39

Morning Joe

'It's vindication': Georgia secretary of state on Fox, Dominion settlement

08:20

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger joins Morning Joe to discuss the Fox, Dominion settlement and why he says the settlement is vindication.April 19, 2023

  • Danny Cevallos: The Dominion, Fox case was always going to settle

    08:53
  • Now Playing

    'It's vindication': Georgia secretary of state on Fox, Dominion settlement

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis ups his feud against Disney and Trump goes after DeSantis

    06:58

  • Will Dominion, Fox settlement impact coverage of 2024 election and outcome?

    09:56

  • Joe on the Dominion, Fox lawsuit: This is an American tragedy

    03:29

  • Eugene Robinson: Clarence Thomas is just laughing at us

    06:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All