IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Now is the time to talk about gun reform

    07:49

  • Sen. Murphy: I want people in this country to feel a sense of outrage

    08:21

  • Law enforcement working to identify weapon used in school shooting

    08:03

  • At least 19 children, 2 teachers killed at Texas school

    05:17

  • More advanced weapons are headed to Ukraine, says Pentagon

    02:54

  • Steve Kornacki: It would be a shock if Perdue ends up winning governor's race

    09:50

  • Nominations are open for the 2022 50 Over 50 List

    06:42

  • Why Russia must suffer a 'devastating defeat' in Ukraine

    09:55

  • 'An absolute disaster': Southern Baptist sex abuse report rattles community

    08:46

  • Zelenskyy has hardened his view on negotiating with Putin, says Axios reporter

    03:23

  • Pelosi: I have absolutely no intention of us losing the midterm elections

    06:47

  • Pelosi: Far right uses abortion as a cover for other things they want to accomplish

    08:32

  • Joe: Perdue's remarks about Abrams not a dog whistle but a foghorn blaring

    07:36

  • Voters head to the polls as Georgia holds highly-anticipated primaries

    08:45

  • 'No one will take my husband away': Ukraine's first lady on how war impacts her family

    03:33

  • Baby formula shipment arrives, more coming this week

    04:08

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Brand crazy, 'Top Gun' and the Big Mac

    07:02

  • Putin pushing Europe in direction of renewable, clean energy, says European Commission president

    07:20

  • House member urges WH to swiftly approve Finland, Sweden's NATO application

    04:00

  • Ukraine fighting for its lives and values and for our values, says European Commission president

    09:40

Morning Joe

Fred Guttenberg: We need a permanent ATF director

08:35

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jamie in the Parkland school shooting, reacts to Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and he criticizes Republican inaction on gun reform.May 25, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Now is the time to talk about gun reform

    07:49

  • Sen. Murphy: I want people in this country to feel a sense of outrage

    08:21

  • Law enforcement working to identify weapon used in school shooting

    08:03

  • At least 19 children, 2 teachers killed at Texas school

    05:17

  • More advanced weapons are headed to Ukraine, says Pentagon

    02:54

  • Steve Kornacki: It would be a shock if Perdue ends up winning governor's race

    09:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All