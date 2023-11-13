IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump calls Nancy Pelosi 'crazed lunatic,' continues to joke about her husband's assault

    06:24

  • Republicans continue to fight themselves on a shutdown, says House member

    06:57

  • On Veterans Day, Trump pledges to root out 'vermin' if given a second term

    08:21

  • Biden campaign uses Trump's own words against him in new ad

    10:16
    Former British PM returns to government

    03:06
    Bob Woodward: In our national interest to make sure Ukraine War goes well

    12:32

  • Vets town halls give veterans the chance to share their stories

    09:24

  • Holocaust survivors reflect on the Israel-Hamas war

    03:58

  • 'Violent, dehumanizing language leads to violent, dehumanizing actions'

    10:39

  • Biden, Xi set to meet next week in San Francisco

    03:12

  • 'It's insanity': Joe reacts to Trump's Israel-Hamas war remarks

    03:35

  • Thundergong benefit concert set to bang into Kansas City

    09:12

  • This is a big deal for Maryland: FBI chooses suburb for new headquarters

    07:18

  • VP Harris will make surprise S.C. trip to officially submit the Biden-Harris ticket

    06:29

  • Joe: There's a new spring in Biden's step after Tuesday

    07:43

  • Biden hits Trump's record on manufacturing in new ad

    02:38

  • North Carolina shaping up to be the next big battleground on abortion

    04:24

  • Election delivers wins for abortion rights supporters

    06:57

  • Successful PEPFAR AIDS program in jeopardy

    02:37

  • Dan Senor on his new book 'The Genius of Israel'

    12:39

Morning Joe

Former British PM returns to government

03:06

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed the former prime minister David Cameron as foreign secretary and fired Suella Braverman.Nov. 13, 2023

