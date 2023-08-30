FEMA administrator: The risks from Idalia are far from over

Hurricane Idalia intensifies to major Category 4 storm05:51
- Now Playing
FEMA administrator: The risks from Idalia are far from over06:31
- UP NEXT
Georgia, South Carolina coast should prepare for 3-5 feet storm surge02:29
'Storm surge is the issue for us right now,' says Tampa mayor04:04
'Minimal damage' in Clearwater, Florida but flooding expected to worsen01:42
'Roaring' winds knock over billboard in Perry, Florida as Idalia makes landfall04:19
Power outages spread across Tallahassee area as Idalia makes landfall01:40
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida04:15
Water takes over roads in Tampa as Idalia approaches02:54
Mayor warns Idalia will be ‘largest storm to hit the city of Tallahassee’04:26
Hurricane Idalia to make landfall as a Category 3 storm07:38
Gov. DeSantis: Please hunker down wherever you are, don't mess with this storm05:52
Gov. DeSantis: Hurricane Idalia is powerful, expect dangerous surge04:21
Idalia brings 'catastrophic winds' to Big Bend region03:10
WH: The beginning of lowering drug costs for seniors05:19
A shutdown wouldn't halt Trump's trials, so Republicans seek to rein in his prosecutors04:23
New video shows detained American Paul Whelan in prison04:35
Joyce Vance: Despite Super Tuesday, Trump has to show up when the judge orders07:04
U.S. announces first 10 drugs for Medicare price negotiation07:06
Chris Christie: I'm unafraid to tell the truth about Donald Trump12:23
Hurricane Idalia intensifies to major Category 4 storm05:51
- Now Playing
FEMA administrator: The risks from Idalia are far from over06:31
- UP NEXT
Georgia, South Carolina coast should prepare for 3-5 feet storm surge02:29
'Storm surge is the issue for us right now,' says Tampa mayor04:04
'Minimal damage' in Clearwater, Florida but flooding expected to worsen01:42
'Roaring' winds knock over billboard in Perry, Florida as Idalia makes landfall04:19
Play All