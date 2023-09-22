IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • From 'America's mayor' to 'America's deadbeat': Giuliani faces more legal problems

    04:57
  • Now Playing

    Faith on Friday: Forgiveness, fasting and being your authentic self

    09:36
  • UP NEXT

    The political center needs to stand up to the populists, says Rory Stewart

    07:41

  • Dr. Fauci reflects on PEPFAR, cautions against not reauthorizing

    05:39

  • Shutting down gov't. will end the political careers of Reps. Gaetz, Taylor Greene, says Rep. Raskin

    04:01

  • Condoleezza Rice: The PEPFAR program has to be preserved

    06:30

  • John Kerry: Climate change is a universal threat; we all need to be engaged

    05:11

  • How Bono and Pearl Jam helped give rise to Global Citizen movement

    11:28

  • Michelle Obama talks about family in 'Your Mama's Kitchen' podcast

    09:39

  • NY governor says state needs workers, calls out GOP over inaction on immigration

    10:17

  • Biden opens 12-point lead over Trump in New Hampshire polling

    05:51

  • Nikki Haley pushes back against Trump’s legacy

    04:43

  • Israeli ambassador reacts to being escorted out of UN after protest

    04:57

  • Literature and book stores are 'alive and well,' says author and bookseller

    06:55

  • Sen. Booker: Child poverty in the U.S. is a policy decision

    08:20

  • Emergency childcare funding set to expire at end of the month

    05:39

  • Rupert Murdoch to retire from Fox and News Corp boards

    02:33

  • 'I didn't come here to shut the government down', says House Republican

    07:18

  • Secy. Blinken: 'So vital' for the U.S. to continue backing Ukraine

    12:20

  • Trump privately worries over going to 'bad' prison, wearing 'one of those jumpsuits': Report

    07:59

Morning Joe

Faith on Friday: Forgiveness, fasting and being your authentic self

09:36

Rabbi Matthew Gewirtz and Rev. Dr. Stephen Chapin Garner join Morning Joe to discuss the significance of Yom Kippur and the new book 'Practicing What Jesus Preached'.Sept. 22, 2023

  • From 'America's mayor' to 'America's deadbeat': Giuliani faces more legal problems

    04:57
  • Now Playing

    Faith on Friday: Forgiveness, fasting and being your authentic self

    09:36
  • UP NEXT

    The political center needs to stand up to the populists, says Rory Stewart

    07:41

  • Dr. Fauci reflects on PEPFAR, cautions against not reauthorizing

    05:39

  • Shutting down gov't. will end the political careers of Reps. Gaetz, Taylor Greene, says Rep. Raskin

    04:01

  • Condoleezza Rice: The PEPFAR program has to be preserved

    06:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All