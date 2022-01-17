Electoral act reform picks up support; Sen. Romney says he never got call on Biden election reform
08:28
Share this -
copied
Support in Washington is growing for how Congress tallies Electoral College votes, and Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday said the president never called him on 'election reform'. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 17, 2022
Marking one year of Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy
11:08
Now Playing
Electoral act reform picks up support; Sen. Romney says he never got call on Biden election reform
08:28
UP NEXT
Oath Keepers weren't expecting QAnon to get in the way of their insurrection
06:16
Carole King: 'The forest service is not serving the forest — It's serving the timber industry'
06:02
Djokovic 'making a mockery' of Australian Open after visa revoked, again
06:21
Joe responds to Lindsey Graham's Trump flip-flop: 'These guys are out of their minds'