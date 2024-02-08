IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Drea Okeke and Stacey Bendet to join Know Your Value, Forbes 30/50 Summit

03:19

Forbes Women's editor Maggie McGrath and Vice Chair of the Forbes and Know Your Value 30/50 summit, Huma Abedin join Morning Joe to announce the addition of Drea Okeke and Stacey Bendet to its impressive summit lineup. Okeke, celebrated for her engaging content on Nigerian culture and social media expertise, will offer insights into digital audience growth. Bendet, CEO of Alice + Olivia, will share her journey from self-taught designer to global fashion influencer, highlighting her initiatives in mental health advocacy.Feb. 8, 2024

