  • Third arraignment attempt for Trump aide Walt Nauta

    03:06
    Doris Kearns Goodwin: Younger people have to believe activism can still work

    11:15
    Rep. Taylor Greene may be kicked out of the Freedom Caucus

    05:29

  • Prosecutors involved in classified documents case are facing threats

    02:28

  • NH, SC battle for the spot of the first Democratic primary

    03:20

  • 'Fatherland' digs into the complex legacy of author's Nazi grandfather

    04:56

  • Technology is making war in Ukraine deadlier, report shows

    02:59

  • Fox News analyst weighs in on Trump's string of electoral losses

    03:03

  • What the new Mar-a-Lago search warrant info reveals

    12:09

  • Younger people less likely to vote, less likely to identify as Democratic, polling shows

    11:19

  • DeSantis defends video bashing Trump on LGBTQ issues as 'totally fair game'

    05:07

  • Belarus leader says Wagner's Prigozhin is in Russia

    01:00

  • 'American Childhood' looks at the 'moment of specialness' throughout history

    08:29

  • Meta enters the ring to take on Twitter

    07:56

  • Why ruling on contact with social media firms could have major chilling effect

    06:44

  • 'Team Rubicon' follows vet-led org on disaster relief missions

    08:32

  • DeSantis' campaign faces an 'uphill battle,' says his PAC spokesperson

    02:28

  • Israel wraps up raid in Jenin, trades fire with Gaza

    02:44

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump treated Sen. Graham like he was dirt under his shoe 

    04:02

  • Police investigate motive in Philadelphia mass shooting

    04:23

Morning Joe

Doris Kearns Goodwin: Younger people have to believe activism can still work

11:15

President Joe Biden touted his economic agenda in a speech in South Carolina on Thursday afternoon, praising his administration's investments in the country through what he has termed "Bidenomics" and emphasizing the importance of infrastructure. Doris Kearns Goodwin and Rev. Al Sharpton discuss Biden's remarks and how younger Americans feel about recent Supreme Court rulings.July 7, 2023

