IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: If politics is about contrast, Haley offers a contrast to every major politician

    10:16

  • David Cameron on the importance of standing with Ukraine

    06:49

  • Mika: Haley can take on sexism herself but it meant a lot to me when Christie defended her

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    My GOP presidential rivals living in 'land of make believe', says Chris Christie

    09:13
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Where are the answers?’ Questions surround Israel’s response time to attack

    08:35

  • 'Little Shop of Horrors' stars on the 'campy, intimate' production

    04:46

  • Why Time chose Taylor Swift as its Person of the Year

    04:29

  • House GOP grills university presidents over antisemitism on campuses

    09:33

  • House member calls out Speaker Johnson over holding up foreign aid

    04:26

  • Television pioneer Norman Lear dies at 101

    05:51

  • Forbes announces the world's most powerful women for 2023

    04:32

  • Joe: Sen. Tuberville campaigning as a patriotic American? All he does is attack the military

    08:17

  • Officer injured on Jan. 6 calls out Speaker Johnson for 'trying to rewrite history'

    11:46

  • Time magazine names Taylor Swift its 2023 Person of the Year

    03:50

  • Trump says he would be a dictator only on 'day one' of second term

    04:47

  • 'He's lying through his teeth': Joe calls out Speaker Johnson over foreign aid

    10:13

  • 'Heartbreaking' to watch people not show up for women assaulted by Hamas, says activist

    12:15

  • 'When I Was Your Age' is a peek into who I really am, says Kenan Thompson

    07:33

  • RNC chair accuses Biden WH of suppressing news coverage before Biden was president

    05:16

  • 'The party has walked away from the Constitution': Liz Cheney

    03:59

Morning Joe

My GOP presidential rivals living in 'land of make believe', says Chris Christie

09:13

2024 Republican presidential candidate, fmr. Gov. Chris Christie, joins Morning Joe following the fourth debate, and he says his Republican presidential rivals are living in the land of make believe when it comes to pretending Trump isn't leading in the polls. Christie also discusses why he has the have the ability to take on Trump.Dec. 7, 2023

  • Joe: If politics is about contrast, Haley offers a contrast to every major politician

    10:16

  • David Cameron on the importance of standing with Ukraine

    06:49

  • Mika: Haley can take on sexism herself but it meant a lot to me when Christie defended her

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    My GOP presidential rivals living in 'land of make believe', says Chris Christie

    09:13
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Where are the answers?’ Questions surround Israel’s response time to attack

    08:35

  • 'Little Shop of Horrors' stars on the 'campy, intimate' production

    04:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All