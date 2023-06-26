IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

David Ignatius: Putin can't freeze the burning truth of his Ukraine disaster

07:43

The short-lived armed rebellion in Russia has exposed deep weaknesses inside the Kremlin and undermined Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 23-year rule like never before. Richard Haass and David Ignatius discuss.June 26, 2023

