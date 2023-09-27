Cassidy Hutchinson: I came to this moment because of Liz Cheney

'A very serious few years ahead of him': Trump liable for fraud05:46
Cassidy Hutchinson: I live with the guilt of being complicit in things leading up to Jan. 607:24
- Now Playing
Cassidy Hutchinson: I came to this moment because of Liz Cheney02:23
- UP NEXT
Cassidy Hutchinson: We need to make sure closest Trump gets to WH again is the federal courthouse00:32
Rep. Slotkin: UAW strike is about skilled trade workers and the middle class07:36
'This is a 9-1-1 for democracy': Don't 'sleepwalk' into second Trump presidency, says writer13:17
'Everyone thought they were joking': Take school shooting threats seriously, says PSA09:06
North Korea to expel U.S. soldier Travis King00:39
Sen. Menendez gets support from Republicans, set to appear in federal court04:41
Author Carl Hiaasen releases new book, has some speaking events canceled08:08
How a shutdown could impact health care for veterans03:36
Trauma surgeon speaks to racism, violence and says book is 'roadmap to healing'09:25
Better pay and benefits for UAW workers will help the economy, says senator10:04
Military to begin training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets10:01
Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani over laptop00:49
Jon Meacham: What worries me most is what Trump says when he isn't confused09:01
Claire McCaskill: This is one of the worst things Trump has ever said, where is the GOP?05:40
Joe: The president needs to start talking about Trump being too old06:43
Climate scientist says climate is resilient to a point, but time is running out05:42
Democracy emerges as the new kitchen table issue04:16
'A very serious few years ahead of him': Trump liable for fraud05:46
Cassidy Hutchinson: I live with the guilt of being complicit in things leading up to Jan. 607:24
- Now Playing
Cassidy Hutchinson: I came to this moment because of Liz Cheney02:23
- UP NEXT
Cassidy Hutchinson: We need to make sure closest Trump gets to WH again is the federal courthouse00:32
Rep. Slotkin: UAW strike is about skilled trade workers and the middle class07:36
'This is a 9-1-1 for democracy': Don't 'sleepwalk' into second Trump presidency, says writer13:17
Play All