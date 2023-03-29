IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wake up with Morning Joe: Now available to watch live on Peacock

  • Joe: This is a deliberate choice by the gun lobby to whip people into a frenzy

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform

    11:32
  • UP NEXT

    John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?

    07:52

  • Rep. McCarthy ignores question about Nashville school shooting

    01:34

  • Claire McCaskill: Democrats need to run on banning weapons of war

    04:56

  • Michael Tomasky: Unlikely Trump will retake WH, but unlikely isn't impossible

    06:01

  • Politicians need to follow will of the people, says gun safety group president

    06:43

  • A majority of Americans think Trump investigations are fair, polling shows

    09:57

  • Sen. Durbin: Congress has been cowardly on gun reform

    05:39

  • Nashville police release surveillance footage showing shooter entering school

    01:24

  • Top Republicans balk at Trump highlighting Jan. 6 rioters

    08:58

  • Nashville mayor: It’s our worst day

    06:03

  • Press Secretary on gun violence: Enough, enough, enough

    08:15

  • 'How is this still happening?': Survivor of another mass shooting asks while in Nashville

    00:58

  • TN State Rep.: We've got a serious gun problem and we know it

    06:03

  • Shooting at Nashville Christian school leaves 3 children and 3 adults dead, officials say

    11:31

  • Former Navy secretary pens 'At the Helm'

    03:03

  • Free speech faces a reckoning on college campuses

    09:50

  • 'Teach the Truth' tours in Florida explore the state's Black past

    06:30

  • Former prosecutors sign letter condemning rhetoric against DA Bragg

    07:04

Morning Joe

Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform

11:32

Author Anand Giridharadas joins Morning Joe to discuss Republican inaction on gun reform in the wake of multiple mass shootings and why he says Democrats need to take strong action on reform.March 29, 2023

  • Joe: This is a deliberate choice by the gun lobby to whip people into a frenzy

    08:23
  • Now Playing

    Anand Giridharadas: We need action from Democrats on gun reform

    11:32
  • UP NEXT

    John Heilemann: What's the body count on Critical Race Theory?

    07:52

  • Rep. McCarthy ignores question about Nashville school shooting

    01:34

  • Claire McCaskill: Democrats need to run on banning weapons of war

    04:56

  • Michael Tomasky: Unlikely Trump will retake WH, but unlikely isn't impossible

    06:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All