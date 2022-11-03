IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

A record number of women are running for governor

04:38

The number of female governors may finally hit double digits after the upcoming midterm elections. Forbes Women's Maggie McGrath joins Morning Joe to discuss the influx of women running for governor in the midterms.Nov. 3, 2022

