    'Wings of Dust' follows the fight for clean water in Peru

Morning Joe

'Wings of Dust' follows the fight for clean water in Peru

07:19

The new documentary short 'Wings of Dust' focuses on the independent journalist Vidal Merma and his efforts to expose how the water in the Peruvian community of Espinar has been contaminated by mining. Merma along with director Giorgio Ghiotto and co-executive producer Benjamin Bratt join Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 9, 2024

    'Wings of Dust' follows the fight for clean water in Peru

