  • Richard Engel: People in Gaza have been told to leave by any means possible

  • Escalating tensions in Gaza prompt concerns of multi-front conflict

    'We need to get them back': American's heartbreaking plea to save family taken by Hamas

    'Hamas is worse than ISIS': Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu

  • 'Kill as many people as possible, seize hostages': Hamas intentionally targeted Israeli elementary schools

  • IDF prepares for possible escalation: 'Hamas chose to go to war with us, we will win'

  • Hostage count now up to 199, Israel confirms

  • Rafah border crossing remains closed, creating 'considerable confusion'

  • David French: What it would mean to treat Hamas like ISIS

  • 'We're terrified,' but not paralyzed, says rabbi after attacks in Israel

  • Sen. Booker: We must stand with Israel and Ukraine unequivocally

  • 'You don't remove a Speaker midterm without cause'

  • Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back down

  • Biden says U.S. will do 'everything in our power' to get hostages home

  • Israel drops leaflets urging residents to leave northern Gaza

  • Richard Haass: Despite Hamas' evil, I think there will be hostage exchanges

  • John Kirby: 'A tall order' to get a million civilians to leave northern Gaza

  • Today we celebrate Mike Barnicle's birthday!

  • Joe: House Republican leadership chaos ‘is inexplicable’

  • 'These were pro-Hamas letters...Let's be exact': Joe reacts to framing of Harvard student letter

Morning Joe

'We need to get them back': American's heartbreaking plea to save family taken by Hamas

Alana Zeitchik, whose six family members, including twin three-year-olds, were kidnapped by Hamas and are now hostages in Gaza, speaks out. Alana urges global unity and calls for immediate action to secure the safe return of her family, emphasizing that this is a crisis against humanity that transcends politics.Oct. 16, 2023

