'We need to get them back': American's heartbreaking plea to save family taken by Hamas

Alana Zeitchik, whose six family members, including twin three-year-olds, were kidnapped by Hamas and are now hostages in Gaza, speaks out. Alana urges global unity and calls for immediate action to secure the safe return of her family, emphasizing that this is a crisis against humanity that transcends politics.Oct. 16, 2023