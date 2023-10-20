IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Last night Biden gave a historic speech

    07:28

  • Claire McCaskill: I think Powell pleading guilty took the Trump folks by surprise

    07:14
    'We are losing everything': Mother inside Gaza describes crisis

    03:40
    IDF spokesperson: The goal is to make sure Hamas no longer has military, administrative capacity

    05:20

  • 'The opposition to Jordan is profound': House in chaos after weeks without a speaker

    09:14

  • Adm. Stavridis: Israel is likely preparing a ground invasion

    08:56

  • WH: Biden will send a message to American people about supporting Ukraine, Israel

    02:22

  • Biden showed 'incredible moral courage' during Israel trip, says son of Elie Wiesel

    10:59

  • This uplifted the spirit of every Israeli: Frontline responder on meeting Biden

    11:44

  • Inside the fight to end period poverty

    04:36

  • 'Incredibly powerful': Senator on meeting with families of Israeli hostages

    09:51

  • Joe to House GOP: Get some Democrats to work with you and do a deal

    09:28

  • 'You can't make it up': Morning Joe reacts to Trump not remembering his own lie

    06:06

  • Richard Engel: Israeli strikes intensify after Biden departs Israel

    03:44

  • Jon Meacham: Biden believes we have to stand with Israel against terror

    08:19

  • Two U.S. officials tell NBC News rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad responsible for hospital blast

    02:39

  • 'We know the IDF didn't not conduct this strike,' says IDF Spokesman of hospital blast

    06:49

  • Richard Engel: Clashes in areas of West Bank expected to grow

    07:54

  • Governor laments murder of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in Illinois

    06:28

  • Israel, Hamas trade blame for Gaza hospital strike

    06:09

Morning Joe

'We are losing everything': Mother inside Gaza describes crisis

03:40

NBC News Foreign Correspondent Raf Sanchez discusses the humanitarian crisis inside Gaza as aid truck wait at the Rafah Border Crossing. Sanchez also talks with a mother inside Gaza who describes the worsening situation.Oct. 20, 2023

