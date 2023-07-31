IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'The DaVinci Code effect': Unraveling the conspiracy bubble

Morning Joe

'The DaVinci Code effect': Unraveling the conspiracy bubble

08:54

Professor of Semiotics and Linguistic Anthropology at the University of Toronto, Marcel Danesi, joins Morning Joe to discuss how language can shape thoughts and beliefs.  From historical examples like Hitler's Germany to contemporary figures like Donald Trump, Prof. Danesi delves into how certain linguistic strategies can activate conceptual schemes and fuel conspiracy theories, leading to dangerous groupthink.July 31, 2023

