'She thought this would be a plus for her': Noem's dog-killing story sparks outrage
April 29, 202406:30

Morning Joe

'She thought this would be a plus for her': Noem's dog-killing story sparks outrage

06:30

South Dakota governor and Republican vice presidential contender Kristi Noem on Friday responded to a news report about a section of her forthcoming book where she describes killing her 14-month-old dog. “We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm,” she said in a post to X. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 29, 2024

