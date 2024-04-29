'She thought this would be a plus for her': Noem's dog-killing story sparks outrage

South Dakota governor and Republican vice presidential contender Kristi Noem on Friday responded to a news report about a section of her forthcoming book where she describes killing her 14-month-old dog. “We love animals, but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm,” she said in a post to X. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 29, 2024