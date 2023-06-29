'Inside Iranian uprising': Changing attitudes of courageous youth

"Inside the Iranian Uprising" exposes the remarkable courage of Iran's young protesters, who captured and shared their own footage on social media of the protests that rocked Iran following the death of a young woman in police custody last September. This eye-opening documentary highlights the determination and resilience of a new generation fighting for change, even as they face ongoing threats and death sentences. Producer Sasha Joelle Achilli joins Morning Joe to discuss this powerful new film. June 29, 2023