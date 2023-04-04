IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold

  • Martin Luther King III: My father taught us to disagree without being disagreeable

  • Rev. Al: People underestimate the impact this has on Trump

    'I would have the right to do that': Trump on taking, going through classified records

    Heilemann: Nothing relevant or historic about Trump’s movements on Monday

  • Why people are ditching their smart phones for dumb ones

  • A majority of Americans approve of Trump's indictment, polling shows

  • Billy Porter: My tour is a celebration of life, hope, joy

  • Lawrence O'Donnell: This is the first time in Trump's life his speech can be controlled in some way

  • The Atlantic: Trump's GOP rivals are missing an obvious opportunity

  • Tornadoes kill at least 32 people across seven states

  • Trump says Putin will 'ultimately' take over all of Ukraine

  • Rep. Taylor Greene calls Democrats 'pedophiles' on 60 Minutes

  • Tennessee governor proposes putting armed guard in public schools

  • Prosecutors probing second alleged Trump hush money deal, according to report

  • Trump headed to New York Monday ahead of arraignment

  • 'I must confess, I went rogue': Senate chaplain calls on lawmakers to do more

  • This is a 'nonpartisan, apolitical pursuit of facts,' says House member

  • Bob Woodward: This will take months to a year to resolve

  • Michael Beschloss: Are we going to live in a system of mob rule?

Morning Joe

'I would have the right to do that': Trump on taking, going through classified records

Former President Trump replied last week during an interview with Fox to questioning about if he would personally look through boxes of documents from his presidency while they were stored at Mar-a-Lago. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 4, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

