IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Speaker McCarthy will endorse Biden impeachment inquiry: Report

    07:36

  • Greatest threat to our democracy comes from those who enable Trump, authors argue

    07:19

  • Chris Christie: If you want law and order in this country, it has to apply to everyone

    09:08

  • Asa Hutchinson: Crime in the U.S. is not just a big-city issue

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    'I can't let it go again': Mika pushes back against abortion claims

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Major drop in support for Trump in Iowa, new polling shows

    03:47

  • Sen. Coons: We are safer at home, but we have real challenges abroad

    08:01

  • Walter Isaacson: Elon Musk has been volatile his whole life

    13:20

  • 'I mourn the America we lost in that moment': Author looks back at 9/11

    06:48

  • Why hasn't Trump put his name on his post-presidential office?

    02:45

  • How September 11 changed the National Guard

    05:40

  • Homeland Security secretary: Threats to the homeland have evolved significantly in 20 years

    06:04

  • Rev. Al: Kamala Harris should not be underestimated

    11:43

  • 'I hereby challenge': Trump wants Murdoch, Biden mental tests

    08:01

  • New book looks at the 1987-1988 NBA season

    08:17

  • Lucinda Williams: My rebellious spirit pushed me forward

    05:11

  • After election losses, Republicans are trying to find a new term for 'pro-life'

    05:59

  • Trump hosts $100K per plate fundraiser to help Giuliani pay legal bills

    03:54

  • 'If a hot flash was a live show': Samantha Bee expands 'Sex Education' tour

    06:07

  • Migrant crisis 'will destroy' New York City, says mayor

    04:38

Morning Joe

'I can't let it go again': Mika pushes back against abortion claims

04:08

2024 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie discusses where the presidential field is on abortion and why he says abortion should be left to the states. Mika Brzezinski also pushes back against Christie's claim on abortions in New Jersey.Sept. 12, 2023

  • Speaker McCarthy will endorse Biden impeachment inquiry: Report

    07:36

  • Greatest threat to our democracy comes from those who enable Trump, authors argue

    07:19

  • Chris Christie: If you want law and order in this country, it has to apply to everyone

    09:08

  • Asa Hutchinson: Crime in the U.S. is not just a big-city issue

    06:40
  • Now Playing

    'I can't let it go again': Mika pushes back against abortion claims

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Major drop in support for Trump in Iowa, new polling shows

    03:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All