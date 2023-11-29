IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: 'Open question' what comes after pause in fighting

    04:50

  • Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary

    04:59

  • Hunter Biden's testimony will expose 'pathetic, failed investigation,' says congressman

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    'Hamas wants more Palestinians to die': Congressman weighs in on Israel-Hamas war

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Rosalynn Carter to be laid to rest in her hometown of Plains, Georgia

    02:28

  • Latino voters prioritize inflation and economy in 2024, new polling shows

    08:00

  • 'A ceasefire isn't what we need': China and Israel at odds over a possible full ceasefire

    03:57

  • Cheney identifies congressman who called Trump 'Orange Jesus' in new book

    03:19

  • 'Trump's not eating': New Cheney book reveals why McCarthy visited Trump after Jan. 6 

    02:55

  • Mika: Every family knows someone who's suffered like Hunter Biden has

    09:19

  • Israel-Hamas talks underway to build on temporary truce, sources say

    05:34

  • Bestselling authors Mike Lupica and James Patterson promote each other's books

    05:24

  • Chris Christie: We'll be on the debate stage in Alabama

    10:26

  • Kevin Bacon builds essentials kits for homeless, stresses need for giving back

    05:58

  • Chris Christie: Trump will be convicted this spring

    04:03

  • Hunter Biden agrees to testify before GOP-led House Oversight Committee

    02:53

  • Merriam-Webster picks its word of the year

    00:53

  • Lawyers must rise to meet the Trump threat, conservative attorneys argue

    10:02

  • 'She has an amazing family': Relatives of 4-year-old hostage speak about her release

    09:48

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Stop treating polls as actual news events

    08:24

Morning Joe

'Hamas wants more Palestinians to die': Congressman weighs in on Israel-Hamas war

03:28

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has reached its sixth day, with international mediators working to extend the truce. Hostages and prisoners have been released by both sides in hopes of prolonging the pause. Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in Israel, the pauses, and the ongoing fight against misinformation.Nov. 29, 2023

  • Richard Engel: 'Open question' what comes after pause in fighting

    04:50

  • Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary

    04:59

  • Hunter Biden's testimony will expose 'pathetic, failed investigation,' says congressman

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    'Hamas wants more Palestinians to die': Congressman weighs in on Israel-Hamas war

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Rosalynn Carter to be laid to rest in her hometown of Plains, Georgia

    02:28

  • Latino voters prioritize inflation and economy in 2024, new polling shows

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All