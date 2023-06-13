IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump scheduled to be arraigned today: Here's how the day is expected to go

    02:12

  • Why the 'whataboutism' in Trump docs case is so dangerous

    10:24

  • Chris Christie weighs in on indictment, saying Trump's actions are 'ego run amuck'

    09:35

  • Nikki Haley changes course, says if indictment is true Trump was 'incredibly reckless'

    06:20
    'A bathroom door locks': McCarthy responds to question about handling of documents

    02:21
    'The Blackening' examines the spectrum of Blackness, says actor

    04:52

  • Why the Trump indictment isn't about politics but national security

    12:13

  • Chuck Rosenberg: What puts Trump at risk are the obstruction of justice charges

    07:46

  • A new center in Abu Dhabi focuses on coexistence

    08:34

  • Major bank settles lawsuit over ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    02:10

  • 'Everything he said there was wrong': What Sen. Graham is saying about Trump

    07:29

  • Military base shed its confederate name; DeSantis, Pence want to bring it back

    09:58

  • 'No one will be above the law': Trump in his own words in 2016 on classified documents

    01:06

  • Joe: If Republicans want to keep defending Trump, they'll lose elections

    10:14

  • Majority say taking nuclear, military secrets a national security threat

    02:51

  • The effort to defend Trump is very haphazard, says former federal prosecutor

    06:59

  • Ari Melber: Jack Smith hasn’t said a word and he has the whole country listening 

    09:39

  • A look back to 2019: Predicting Trump could run for re-election to shield himself

    05:39

  • Neal Katyal: Indictment makes clear no person can brazenly disregard the law without consequence

    07:02

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump has transformed Lincoln's party; he runs it like a religious cult

    06:29

Morning Joe

'A bathroom door locks': McCarthy responds to question about handling of documents

02:21

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday responded to a reporter asking about former President Trump storing boxes of classified documents in a bathroom in Mar-a-Lago, saying 'a bathroom door locks'.June 13, 2023

