    What Elon Musk’s China ties mean for Tesla & Twitter... and how it could endanger the rest of us

What Elon Musk’s China ties mean for Tesla & Twitter... and how it could endanger the rest of us

Elon Musk calls himself a 'free speech absolutist,' but Mehdi says his "strange, almost fawning" approach to China exposes Musk's blatant hypocrisy, China’s potential influence on Tesla and Twitter, and why that’s a danger to all of us.Feb. 24, 2023

