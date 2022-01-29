Winter storm pounds Northeast with heavy snow, strong winds
A snow storm that came in overnight is pounding the Northeast with snow and possible blizzard conditions, and nearly 3,500 U.S. flights have been cancelled. NBC's Bill Karins reports on which areas were hit the hardest and where the storm will be traveling. Jan. 29, 2022
'Stay home': State of emergency declared in New York, New Jersey amid winter storm
