Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian mail carrier refusing to work Sundays

Why SCOTUS decision may be an 'opportunity to reassess the legacy of affirmative action'04:59
- Now Playing
Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian mail carrier refusing to work Sundays02:23
- UP NEXT
Florida jury acquits deputy charged in wake of Parkland shooting03:42
'A very good day for democracy' Marc Elias breaks down SCOTUS state legislature ruling04:45
Audio of Trump discussing classified document goes public04:15
Putin thanks rebel fighters for abandoning rebellion05:29
Coast Guard says missing submersible passengers are presumed dead02:18
Hunter Biden's lawyer on guilty plea: 'Hunter feels happy to move on with his life'08:20
Paris Olympics headquarters raided in corruption probe02:07
Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 9207:48
'A sad say for Southern Baptists' Pastor Linda Barnes Popham on ousting of female pastors05:19
Biden economy adviser Jared Bernstein: Inflation falling, but 'we've got more work to do'06:25
Nevada 'fake electors' meet with grand jury investigating Jan. 603:19
Trump departs federal court after pleading not guilty02:20
Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts in classified documents case04:15
Secretary Buttigieg on I-95 collapse: Expect 'substantial economic costs'05:55
Body recovered from Philadelphia I-95 bridge collapse scene03:10
'Read the indictment': How Jack Smith shows he wants to focus on the facts04:07
How to better protect yourself from the health effects of wildfire smoke03:31
NYC ranks worst in the world for air quality04:06
Why SCOTUS decision may be an 'opportunity to reassess the legacy of affirmative action'04:59
- Now Playing
Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian mail carrier refusing to work Sundays02:23
- UP NEXT
Florida jury acquits deputy charged in wake of Parkland shooting03:42
'A very good day for democracy' Marc Elias breaks down SCOTUS state legislature ruling04:45
Audio of Trump discussing classified document goes public04:15
Putin thanks rebel fighters for abandoning rebellion05:29
Play All