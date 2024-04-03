Special counsel slams judge's request for jury instructions in Trump case

Judge Cannon is ‘skewing the calendar’ for Trump’s classified documents case: Charles Coleman04:14
- Now Playing
Special counsel slams judge's request for jury instructions in Trump case02:49
- UP NEXT
Trump judge sparks outcry with bizarre requests in classified documents case06:12
'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert07:13
‘He knew’: Witness who may land Trump in jail talks Jack Smith probe12:18
Weissmann: What Jack Smith should do after Judge Cannon’s ‘nutty’ order04:31
Weissmann: Judge Cannon’s ruling today was 'worst possible outcome' for Jack Smith11:11
‘Bogus issues’: Lawyer slams judge in classified docs case for entertaining Trump’s latest plea11:47
‘Tortured legal logic’: Trump dealt blow over bid to dismiss stolen docs case07:03
Denied: Trump loses again as judge shoots down 'Hail Mary' request in docs case09:29
'Classified information can't be personal under any circumstance': Chuck Rosenberg06:16
Trump’s appearance in court is ‘self-pitying act’: fmr NY Assistant AG04:57
'Zero chance' of having classified documents case dismissed, says fmr. Watergate prosecutor01:59
'Absolutely preposterous': George Conway refutes Trump's claim he took documents 'legally'06:46
Trump expected to attend classified docs case hearing on Thursday07:06
Schiff stomps Hur, GOP political theater around Biden documents report; motives laid bare at hearing09:25
Shocking Mar-a-Lago witness details suggest broader Trump criminality; judge dithers09:25
‘Jaw dropping stuff’: Mar-A-Lago staffer drops a bombshell account of moving classified documents10:16
Former Mar-a-Lago worker describes moving materials in Trump classified docs case08:06
Prospect of classified briefings for Trump adds to urgency of documents trial06:24
Judge Cannon is ‘skewing the calendar’ for Trump’s classified documents case: Charles Coleman04:14
- Now Playing
Special counsel slams judge's request for jury instructions in Trump case02:49
- UP NEXT
Trump judge sparks outcry with bizarre requests in classified documents case06:12
'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert07:13
‘He knew’: Witness who may land Trump in jail talks Jack Smith probe12:18
Weissmann: What Jack Smith should do after Judge Cannon’s ‘nutty’ order04:31
Play All