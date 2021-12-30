IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Public health experts on 'a world where COVID-19 is ever-present'

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    'Those rooms are full of tears' MI doctor shares realities of caring for COVID patients

    05:28

  • 'That was fast': Judge denies Flynn request for restraining order to block Jan. 6 subpoena

    02:01

  • Trump told his adoring fans that he got boosted. Then they booed him. 

    01:21

  • Lawmakers, West Virginians, White House react to Manchin's Build Back Better opposition

    12:31

  • Manchin concerned child tax credit money could go to drugs

    02:43

  • ‘My number one goal is to protect the health of all New Yorkers’: Hochul on fighting covid surge

    10:07

  • Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell: 'There are quite a few challenges ahead.'

    05:23

  • What the child tax credit means for American families

    04:22

  • Gold medalist Dominique Dawes: 'USA Gymnastics needs to be disbanded.'

    03:24

  • 'It’s just devastating': Kentucky factory survivor loses boyfriend during tornado strike

    06:29

  • Inside the California prison where Artist JR worked with inmates seeking rehabilitation

    03:16

  • 'This is a public relations nightmare' Trump faces few options in New York A.G. subpoena

    07:57

  • 'Every drop counts.' Cloud seeding can help fight drought in the American West

    02:58

  • 'Being a mom is a 24-hour, round the clock job' A day in the life of a mom in recovery

    03:12

  • Alexis Ohanian on how paid family leave helps the economy

    04:40

  • Texas 'Dad-vocate' of two shares a day his life without paid family leave

    03:03

  • Memo accuses generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response

    02:57

  • Moms are not the only ones affected by paid family leave: Florida father shares his story

    03:15

  • West Virginia mom was denied paid leave because her baby was born via surrogate: her story

    02:00

Katy Tur

Public health experts on 'a world where COVID-19 is ever-present'

07:51

The winter surge of the Omicron variant has record cases, but health experts are advising people not to panic. Katy Tur sat down with Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, to talk about how to navigate life with the new variant.Dec. 30, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Public health experts on 'a world where COVID-19 is ever-present'

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    'Those rooms are full of tears' MI doctor shares realities of caring for COVID patients

    05:28

  • 'That was fast': Judge denies Flynn request for restraining order to block Jan. 6 subpoena

    02:01

  • Trump told his adoring fans that he got boosted. Then they booed him. 

    01:21

  • Lawmakers, West Virginians, White House react to Manchin's Build Back Better opposition

    12:31

  • Manchin concerned child tax credit money could go to drugs

    02:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All