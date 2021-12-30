Public health experts on 'a world where COVID-19 is ever-present'
The winter surge of the Omicron variant has record cases, but health experts are advising people not to panic. Katy Tur sat down with Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, to talk about how to navigate life with the new variant.Dec. 30, 2021
