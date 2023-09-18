IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    NSC Spokesperson John Kirby on Iran prisoner swap: 'This is a good day'

    10:04
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Tlaib (D-MI) on UAW Strike: 'You have to be on the side of people, not profits'

    08:19

  • FL Rep. Bryon Donalds on shutdown, border policy, Hunter Biden

    05:28

  • 'The political consequences are tough' Clock ticks toward UAW strike as negotiations stall

    05:38

  • Republican Rep. Comer responds to Hunter Biden's federal indictment

    02:02

  • 'A lot of old wounds' Negotiations stall amid looming auto workers strike

    05:09

  • Sen. Mitt Romney says he will not run for re-election

    01:50

  • 'A long time coming' Inside Google's anti-trust trial

    08:28

  • IRS special agent testifies to House GOP on Hunter Biden investigation

    01:50

  • Unpacking a landmark impeachment trial in Texas: Whistleblowers testify

    02:38

  • Police announce possible sighting of escaped Pennsylvania prisoner

    02:40

  • Special counsel will seek indictment of Hunter Biden by end of September

    01:35

  • Video shows convicted murderer climbing wall to escape Pennsylvania prison

    04:16

  • Judge denies Chesebro motion to sever Georgia election case from Powell

    03:12

  • 'Tremendous hope' Parent of Parkland victim on Biden's new gun regulation proposal

    06:34

  • Council of Economic Advisers chairman on 'disinflation': why consumer spending is up

    04:25

  • Florida resident on Hurricane Idalia damage: 'I have nothing to go back to'

    02:45

  • 'Response is a team sport' Former FEMA Admin on Hurricane Idalia relief

    05:40

  • Gainesville, FL Mayor on Hurricane Idalia: 'We came out on the better end of this'

    04:34

  • Police: Motive in deadly UNC shooting still under investigation

    05:05

Katy Tur

NSC Spokesperson John Kirby on Iran prisoner swap: 'This is a good day'

10:04

Katy Tur spoke with NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, Admiral John Kirby about the prisoner swap with Iran, Ukraine, and the missing F-35.Sept. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    NSC Spokesperson John Kirby on Iran prisoner swap: 'This is a good day'

    10:04
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Tlaib (D-MI) on UAW Strike: 'You have to be on the side of people, not profits'

    08:19

  • FL Rep. Bryon Donalds on shutdown, border policy, Hunter Biden

    05:28

  • 'The political consequences are tough' Clock ticks toward UAW strike as negotiations stall

    05:38

  • Republican Rep. Comer responds to Hunter Biden's federal indictment

    02:02

  • 'A lot of old wounds' Negotiations stall amid looming auto workers strike

    05:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All